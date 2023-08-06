Infinix Hot 12 Pro 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Hot 12 Pro 128GB Infinix Hot 12 Pro 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 12 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 12 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.