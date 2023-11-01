 Infinix Note 10 128gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Note 10 128GB

Infinix Note 10 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 10 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 10 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹12,499
128 GB
6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Infinix Note 10 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Note 10 128GB in India is Rs. 12,499.  This is the Infinix Note 10 128GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Infinix Note 10 128GB in India is Rs. 12,499.  This is the Infinix Note 10 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Emerald Green, 7 Degree Purple and 95 Degree Black.

Infinix Note 10 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Emerald Green, 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black
Infinix Note 10 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Helio G85
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 18W: 70 % in 80 minutes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • Up to 42 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • 2560x1440 @ 30 fps
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Bokeh portrait video
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • Emerald Green, 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black
  • 205.5 grams
  • 78.7 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • 173.2 mm
Display
  • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 20.5:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.28 %
  • 91 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 480 nits
  • 387 ppi
General
  • June 13, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • XOS
  • Infinix
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Head: 0.768 W/kg, Body: 0.607 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
  • Yes
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Infinix Note 10 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix Note 10 128Gb in India? Icon Icon

Infinix Note 10 128Gb price in India at 12,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Note 10 128Gb? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Infinix Note 10 128Gb? Icon Icon

What is the Infinix Note 10 128Gb Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Infinix Note 10 128Gb Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Infinix Note 10 128gb