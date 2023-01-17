 Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Note 10 Pro

    Infinix Note 10 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 10 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 10 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    256 GB
    6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Add to compare
    Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in India

    Infinix Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 10 Pro is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 10 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 70 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 42 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 42 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.79
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED
    Design
    • 207 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • 172.7 mm
    • 78.3 mm
    • Nordic Secret, 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    • 387 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91 %
    • 84.95 %
    • 20.5:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Note 10 Pro
    • Android v11
    • XOS
    • Yes
    • June 13, 2021 (Official)
    • Infinix
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.612 W/kg, Body: 0.217 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • 18.0 s
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Infinix Note 10 Pro