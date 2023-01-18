 Infinix Note 11 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Infinix Note 11 128GB

    Infinix Note 11 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 11 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 11 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    ₹ 11,999 M.R.P. ₹13,999
    Infinix Note 11 128GB Price in India

    Infinix Note 11 128GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 11 128GB is Rs.11,990 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 11 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 90 minutes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.6
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • Glacier Green, Graphite Black
    • 76.6 mm
    • 164.4 mm
    • 184.5 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 393 ppi
    • 92 %
    • 750 nits
    • 20:9
    • 86.06 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • AMOLED
    General
    • Note 11 128GB
    • XOS
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Infinix
    • January 17, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Helio G88
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    Infinix Note 11 128gb