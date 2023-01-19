 Infinix Note 11s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Note 11S

    Infinix Note 11S is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 11S from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 11S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Infinix Note 11S Price in India

    Infinix Note 11S price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 11S is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 11s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 89 minutes
    • No
    • Up to 38.1 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 38.1 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F1.6
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Haze Green, Mithril Gray, Symphony Cyan
    • 212.5 grams
    • 78.2 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    • 172.7 mm
    Display
    • 20.5:9
    • 387 ppi
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • 91 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 85.06 %
    • 480 nits
    • Yes
    • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    General
    • XOS
    • Yes
    • Note 11S
    • Infinix
    • Android v11
    • December 20, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 21.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G96
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Infinix Note 11s