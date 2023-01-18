Infinix Note 12 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Infinix Note 12 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 12 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 12 Pro now with free delivery.