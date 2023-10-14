Infinix Note 13s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Note 13S Infinix Note 13S is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G96 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Note 13S Price in India The starting price for the Infinix Note 13S in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Infinix Note 13S base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Infinix Note 13S in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Infinix Note 13S base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Infinix Note 13S (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Infinix Note 13s Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G96

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 379 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen General Launch Date October 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Infinix

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

RAM 6 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

