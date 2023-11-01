Infinix Note 14i Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Note 14i Infinix Note 14i is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G88 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹13,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G88 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Note 14i Price in India The starting price for the Infinix Note 14i in India is Rs. 13,990. This is the Infinix Note 14i base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Infinix Note 14i in India is Rs. 13,990. This is the Infinix Note 14i base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Infinix Note 14i (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Infinix Note 14i Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G88

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)

Front Camera 12 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)

Pixel Density 380 ppi General Operating System Android v13

Brand Infinix

Launch Date December 27, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Chipset MediaTek Helio G88

Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

