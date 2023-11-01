 Infinix Note 14i Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Note 14i

Infinix Note 14i is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G88 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Display_6.92inches(17.58cm)
Display_6.92inches(17.58cm)
Key Specs
₹13,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.92 inches (17.58 cm)
MediaTek Helio G88
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
12 MP
5100 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Note 14i Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Note 14i in India is Rs. 13,990.  This is the Infinix Note 14i base model with 6 GB

The starting price for the Infinix Note 14i in India is Rs. 13,990.  This is the Infinix Note 14i base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Infinix Note 14i

(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Infinix Note 14i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Helio G88
  • 5100 mAh
  • 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5100 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 12 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)
  • 380 ppi
General
  • Android v13
  • Infinix
  • December 27, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio G88
  • 12 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
  • Yes
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Infinix Note 14i Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,797
₹18,498
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Horizon Blue, Polar White, Space Black
Add to compare
₹ 14,699
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 13,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 10,450
₹14,999
Buy Now

Infinix Note 14i News

Icon
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone!
Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Eye-catching gaming smartphone
31 Oct 2023
Infinix GT 10 Pro
Nothing Phone 2-look alike, Infinix GT 10 Pro may get a MASSIVE 7000mAh battery!
20 Jul 2023
Infinix HOT 30i
Launched! Check Infinix HOT 30i price, specs and features
03 Apr 2023
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
27 Mar 2023
Women's Day 2023: 5 best tech gifts under 10000
Women's Day 2023: 5 best tech gifts under 10000-Infinix Note 12i, Google Pixel Buds, more
05 Mar 2023
Infinix Smart 7
Infinix Smart 7 launched! Packs 6.6-inch display, 5000mAh battery; Flipkart price-Rs. 7299
23 Feb 2023
Mobiles News Icon

    Infinix Note 14i