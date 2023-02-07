 Infinix Zero 5g 2023 Turbo Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo

    Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo

    Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infinix Phones Prices in India

    Infinix mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 83 Infinix mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Infinix Zero 5g 2023 Turbo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 90 minutes
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.6
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.7" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Pearl White, Coral Orange, Submariner Black
    • 199 grams
    • 8.77 mm
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • 168.73 mm
    • 76.53 mm
    Display
    • 92 %
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 396 ppi
    • 84.66 %
    • 500 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • Infinix
    • Yes
    • February 4, 2023 (Expected)
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOS
    • Zero 5G 2023 Turbo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Hi-Res Audio certified, DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infinix Zero 5g 2023 Turbo