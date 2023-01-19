 Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua 5 5 VR Plus

    Intex Aqua 5 5 VR Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 5 5 VR Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 5 5 VR Plus now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua 5 5 Vr Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 176 grams
    • Black, Champagne
    • 10.3 mm
    • 77.5 mm
    • 153 mm
    Display
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 70.17 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • September 15, 2017 (Official)
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Aqua 5.5 VR Plus
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus in India?

    Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus?

    How long does the Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus last?

    What is the Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua 5.5 Vr Plus Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua 5 5 Vr Plus