Intex Aqua Crystal Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Aqua Crystal Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
₹6,799
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
2100 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
₹6,799
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
13 MP
2100 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Intex Aqua Crystal Plus Full Specifications

  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2100 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 6 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 250 Hours(3G)
  • 2100 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 6 Hours(3G)
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • CMOS
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • F2.0
  • No
  • No
Design
  • 71.2 mm
  • 140.2 grams
  • 8.3 mm
  • Black, White
  • 140 mm
Display
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 68.98 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 294 ppi
General
  • May 2, 2017 (Official)
  • No
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Intex
  • Aqua Crystal Plus
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • DDR3
  • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6737
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 10.6 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus in India?

Intex Aqua Crystal Plus price in India at 5,049 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Crystal Plus?

How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Crystal Plus?

How long does the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus last?

What is the Intex Aqua Crystal Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Aqua Crystal Plus Waterproof?

View More

