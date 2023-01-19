Intex Aqua E4 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua E4 Intex Aqua E4 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,990 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua E4 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua E4 now with free delivery.