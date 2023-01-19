 Intex Aqua Fish Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Fish

    Intex Aqua Fish is a Sailfish OS v2.0 phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Fish from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Fish now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Sailfish OS v2.0
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Fish Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP Front Camera
    Design
    • 150 grams
    • 9.6 mm
    • Orange
    • 72 mm
    • 142 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 16M
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.25 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Aqua Fish
    • July 13, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Intex
    • Sailfish OS v2.0
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4
    • Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 304
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 MSM8909
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Android Market, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    • Yes, HTML
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Fish FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Fish in India?

    Intex Aqua Fish price in India at 4,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 MSM8909; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Fish?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Fish?

    What is the Intex Aqua Fish Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Fish Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Fish