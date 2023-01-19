Intex Aqua Fish Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Fish Intex Aqua Fish is a Sailfish OS v2.0 phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Fish from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Fish now with free delivery.