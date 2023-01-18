Intex Aqua Lions 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Lions 4G Intex Aqua Lions 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,490 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions 4G now with free delivery.