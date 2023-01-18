Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus now with free delivery.