 Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    2800 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 2800 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2800 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.0
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 74.4 mm
    • Black, Blue, Champange
    • 9.0 mm
    • 170 grams
    • 150 mm
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 66.64 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Lions X1 Plus
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • November 24, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.313 W/kg, Body: 0.396 W/kg
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus in India?

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus price in India at 5,450 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus