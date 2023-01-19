 Intex Aqua Note 5.5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Note 5 5

    Intex Aqua Note 5 5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,799 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Note 5 5 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Note 5 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31280/heroimage/120400-v1-intex-aqua-note-5.5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31280/images/Design/120400-v1-intex-aqua-note-5.5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31280/images/Design/120400-v1-intex-aqua-note-5.5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31280/images/Design/120400-v1-intex-aqua-note-5.5-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31280/images/Design/120400-v1-intex-aqua-note-5.5-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,799
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Note 5 5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 10.3 mm
    • 77.5 mm
    • 153 mm
    • 177 grams
    • Champagne
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.17 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • August 29, 2017 (Official)
    • Intex
    • Aqua Note 5.5
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.325 W/kg, Body: 1.192 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6737V
    • DDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Intex Aqua Note 5.5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Note 5.5 in India?

    Intex Aqua Note 5.5 price in India at 5,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737V; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Note 5.5?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Note 5.5?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Note 5.5 last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Note 5.5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Note 5.5 Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Note 5 5