Intex Aqua S7 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Aqua S7 Intex Aqua S7 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua S7 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua S7 now with free delivery.