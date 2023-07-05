Intex Aqua S7 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Intex Aqua S7 in India?
Intex Aqua S7 price in India at 9,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.