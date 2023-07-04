 Intex Aqua Strong 5.2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Intex Aqua Strong 5 2

Intex Aqua Strong 5 2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Strong 5 2 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Strong 5 2 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹6,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
5 MP
2 MP
2800 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Intex Aqua Strong 5 2 Full Specifications

  • 2 MP
  • 2800 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • 2800 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 16 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 16 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 466 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Smile detection
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • No
  • F2.4
  • Single
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • No
Design
  • 141.2 mm
  • 150 grams
  • 9.4 mm
  • 72.3 mm
  • Black, White
Display
  • 67.35 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 196 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v2
  • TFT
General
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Aqua Strong 5.2
  • Intex
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • October 15, 2016 (Official)
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
  • MediaTek MT6735
  • DDR3
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 10.8 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Intex Aqua Strong 5.2 FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua Strong 5.2 in India?

Intex Aqua Strong 5.2 price in India at 5,749 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    Intex Aqua Strong 5 2