 Intex Aqua Style Iii Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Style III

    Intex Aqua Style III is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Style III from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Style III now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31279/heroimage/intex-aqua-style-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31279/images/Design/intex-aqua-style-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,299
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹4,299
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Intex Aqua Style Iii Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.4
    • Yes
    • No
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 9.5 mm
    • Black, Champagne
    • 164 grams
    • 146.3 mm
    • 73.3 mm
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    • 64.12 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • August 29, 2017 (Official)
    • Intex
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Aqua Style 3
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Style Iii FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Style Iii in India?

    Intex Aqua Style Iii price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Style Iii?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Style Iii?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Style Iii last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Style Iii Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Style Iii Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Style Iii