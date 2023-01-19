 Intex Aqua Super Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Super

    Intex Aqua Super

    Intex Aqua Super is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,890 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2150 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Super from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Super now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26867/heroimage/intex-aqua-super-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26867/images/Design/intex-aqua-super-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26867/images/Design/intex-aqua-super-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26867/images/Design/intex-aqua-super-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,890
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2150 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,890
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2150 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Super Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2150 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 2150 mAh
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 144 mm
    • 130 grams
    • Black, Grey, White, Champagne
    • 75.2 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 63.5 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • November 23, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Intex
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Aqua Super
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Super FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Super in India?

    Intex Aqua Super price in India at 5,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2150 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Super?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Super?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Super last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Super Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Super Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua Super