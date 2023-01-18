Intex Aqua Trend Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Trend Intex Aqua Trend is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,444 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Trend from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Trend now with free delivery.