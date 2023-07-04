Intex Aqua Turbo 4g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Aqua Turbo 4G Intex Aqua Turbo 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,800 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Turbo 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Turbo 4G now with free delivery.