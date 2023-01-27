 Intex Aqua Twist Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Twist

    Intex Aqua Twist

    Intex Aqua Twist is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,450 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Twist from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Twist now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹5,450
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Intex Phones Prices in India

    Intex mobiles price in India starts from Rs.710. HT Tech has 356 Intex mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Intex Aqua Twist Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2200 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2200 mAh
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • F2.8
    • Single
    Design
    • 144 mm
    • 72 mm
    • Black, White
    • 8.4 mm
    • 175 grams
    Display
    • 220 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 66.32 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Intex
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 9, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Aqua Twist
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Intex Aqua Twist