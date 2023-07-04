 Intex Aqua View Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Intex Aqua View

Intex Aqua View is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua View from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua View now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
2200 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Intex Aqua View Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2200 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2200 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • No
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • F2.2
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
Design
  • 145.8 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • Grey, White, Champagne
  • 71.8 mm
  • 146 grams
Display
  • 294 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 65.68 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Intex
  • Aqua View
  • Yes
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • June 16, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6735P
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Front
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Intex Aqua View FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua View in India?

Intex Aqua View price in India at 5,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua View?

How many colors are available in Intex Aqua View?

How long does the Intex Aqua View last?

What is the Intex Aqua View Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Aqua View Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua View