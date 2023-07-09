 Intex Cloud 3g Gem Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Intex Cloud 3G Gem is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,199 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1400 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud 3G Gem from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud 3G Gem now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹3,199
4 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
2 MP
0.3 MP
1400 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
512 MB
See full specifications
Intex Cloud 3g Gem Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 2 MP
  • 0.3 MP
  • 1400 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
  • 1400 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Black, Silver
  • 10 mm
  • 63.3 mm
  • 125.2 mm
Display
  • 480 x 800 pixels
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 233 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • LCD
  • 57.41 %
General
  • Cloud 3G Gem
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • January 7, 2016 (Official)
  • Intex
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Spreadtrum SC7731G
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • 512 MB
  • Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 2.74 GB
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Intex Cloud 3g Gem FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Cloud 3G Gem in India?

Intex Cloud 3G Gem price in India at 2,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud 3G Gem?

How many colors are available in Intex Cloud 3G Gem?

How long does the Intex Cloud 3G Gem last?

What is the Intex Cloud 3G Gem Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Cloud 3G Gem Waterproof?

View More

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
