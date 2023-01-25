 Intex Cloud 4g Smart Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Cloud 4G Smart

    Intex Cloud 4G Smart

    Intex Cloud 4G Smart is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud 4G Smart from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud 4G Smart now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27374/heroimage/intex-cloud-4g-smart-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27374/images/Design/intex-cloud-4g-smart-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27374/images/Design/intex-cloud-4g-smart-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27374/images/Design/intex-cloud-4g-smart-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud 4g Smart Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.4
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • 156 grams
    • Black
    • 144.4 mm
    • 73.2 mm
    • 9.75 mm
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • No
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 65.05 %
    General
    • Cloud 4G Smart
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • January 11, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Cloud 4g Smart FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud 4G Smart in India?

    Intex Cloud 4G Smart price in India at 4,777 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud 4G Smart?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud 4G Smart?

    How long does the Intex Cloud 4G Smart last?

    What is the Intex Cloud 4G Smart Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud 4G Smart Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Cloud 4g Smart