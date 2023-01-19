 Intex Cloud 4g Star Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud 4G Star

    Intex Cloud 4G Star is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 1,249 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud 4G Star from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud 4G Star now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,249
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud 4g Star Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 210 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 210 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Champagne
    • 9.4 mm
    • 136.5 grams
    • 140 mm
    • 71 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 69.17 %
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Cloud 4G Star
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • August 5, 2015 (Official)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 12 GB
    Intex Cloud 4g Star FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud 4G Star in India?

    Intex Cloud 4G Star price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud 4G Star?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud 4G Star?

    How long does the Intex Cloud 4G Star last?

    What is the Intex Cloud 4G Star Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud 4G Star Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Cloud 4g Star