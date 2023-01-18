 Intex Cloud String Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Cloud String HD

    Intex Cloud String HD

    Intex Cloud String HD is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud String HD from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud String HD now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28357/heroimage/intex-cloud-string-hd-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28357/images/Design/intex-cloud-string-hd-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud String Hd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2200 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2200 mAh
    • Up to 190 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 190 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 144.5 mm
    • 150 grams
    • Black, White
    • 8.7 mm
    • 72.5 mm
    Display
    • 65.63 %
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 24, 2016 (Official)
    • Cloud String HD
    • Yes
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Back
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Cloud String Hd FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud String Hd in India?

    Intex Cloud String Hd price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud String Hd?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud String Hd?

    How long does the Intex Cloud String Hd last?

    What is the Intex Cloud String Hd Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud String Hd Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Cloud String Hd