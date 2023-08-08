Intex Cloud String V2 Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Cloud String V2 Intex Cloud String V2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud String V2 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud String V2 now with free delivery.