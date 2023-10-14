 Intex Cloud Style 4g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Intex Cloud Style 4G

Intex Cloud Style 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC9832A Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Style 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Style 4G now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
IntexCloudStyle4G_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
IntexCloudStyle4G_FrontCamera_5MP
IntexCloudStyle4G_Ram_1GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30154/heroimage/intex-cloud-style-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IntexCloudStyle4G_3
1/4 IntexCloudStyle4G_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
2/4 IntexCloudStyle4G_FrontCamera_5MP"
3/4 IntexCloudStyle4G_Ram_1GB"
View all Images 4/4 IntexCloudStyle4G_3"
Key Specs
₹4,999
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Spreadtrum SC9832A
8 MP
5 MP
2500 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Intex Cloud Style 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Intex Cloud Style 4G in India is Rs. 4,999.  This is the Intex Cloud Style 4G base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Intex Cloud Style 4G in India is Rs. 4,999.  This is the Intex Cloud Style 4G base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Champagne,Grey.

Intex Cloud Style 4G

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Champagne,Grey
amazon
Out of Stock

Intex Cloud Style 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 2500 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Spreadtrum SC9832A
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • 2500 mAh
  • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes
  • No
Design
  • 8.8 mm
  • Champagne,Grey
  • 140 grams
  • 73 mm
  • 145 mm
Display
  • 64.96 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 294 ppi
General
  • January 20, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Intex
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • No
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Spreadtrum SC9832A
  • 1 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Intex Cloud Style 4g FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Cloud Style 4G in India? Icon Icon

Intex Cloud Style 4G price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud Style 4G? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Intex Cloud Style 4G? Icon Icon

How long does the Intex Cloud Style 4G last? Icon Icon

What is the Intex Cloud Style 4G Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Intex Cloud Style 4G Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Intex Cloud Style 4g