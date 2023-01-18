 Intex Cloud Swift Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud Swift

    Intex Cloud Swift is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,888 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Swift from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Swift now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud Swift Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 72.5 mm
    • Grey, Champagne
    • 144.5 mm
    • 140 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 65.63 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • October 20, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Cloud Swift
    • Intex
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Intex Cloud Swift FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud Swift in India?

    Intex Cloud Swift price in India at 6,349 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud Swift?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud Swift?

    What is the Intex Cloud Swift Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud Swift Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Cloud Swift