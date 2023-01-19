 Intex Elyt Dual Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Elyt Dual

    Intex Elyt Dual

    Intex Elyt Dual is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,997 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Elyt Dual from HT Tech. Buy Intex Elyt Dual now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,997
    16 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    8 MP + 2 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Intex Elyt Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 2400 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2400 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.0
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Dual
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, Champagne, Royal Red
    • 145.4 mm
    • 71.7 mm
    • 149.6 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    Display
    • 65.96 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Intex
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • November 28, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Elyt Dual
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC9850
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Intex Elyt Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Elyt Dual in India?

    Intex Elyt Dual price in India at 4,149 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Elyt Dual?

    How many colors are available in Intex Elyt Dual?

    How long does the Intex Elyt Dual last?

    What is the Intex Elyt Dual Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Elyt Dual Waterproof?

    Intex Elyt Dual