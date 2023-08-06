Intex Staari 10 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Staari 10 Intex Staari 10 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,249 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Staari 10 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Staari 10 now with free delivery.