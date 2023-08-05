 Iqoo 11 Legend Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO 11 Legend

IQOO 11 Legend is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹54,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
24 MP
5100 mAh
Android v12
16 GB
Add to compare
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 63 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Iqoo 11 Legend Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 24 MP
  • 5100 mAh
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
Camera
  • 24 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Single
Display
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 390 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • iQOO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • 11 Legend
  • November 16, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Yes
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Adreno 730
  • 4 nm
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 16 GB
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 12MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
    Iqoo 11 Legend