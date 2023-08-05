Iqoo 11 Legend Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO 11 Legend IQOO 11 Legend is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo 11 Legend Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera 24 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Battery User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand iQOO

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model 11 Legend

Launch Date November 16, 2023 (Unofficial)

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Graphics Adreno 730

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM 16 GB

Architecture 64 bit Smart TV Features Camera 64MP + 12MP + 12 MP Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

