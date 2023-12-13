 Iqoo 12 5g 512gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
IQOO125G512GB_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
IQOO125G512GB_FrontCamera_16MP
IQOO125G512GB_RAM_16GB
Release date : 13 Dec 2023

IQOO 12 5G 512GB

IQOO 12 5G 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 57,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 12 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 12 5G 512GB now with free delivery.
Legend Alpha
512 GB
Key Specs

RAM

16 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP

IQOO 12 5G 512GB Price in India

The starting price for the IQOO 12 5G 512GB in India is Rs. 57,999.  This is the IQOO 12 5G 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Legend and Alpha.

IQOO 12 5G 512GB

Legend, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
Iqoo Mobiles

Iqoo 12 5g 512gb Full Specifications

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 120W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Colours

    Legend, Alpha

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Width

    75.8 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Height

    163.2 mm

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Weight

    203.7 grams Below

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.71 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.43 %

  • Resolution

    1260x2800 px (FHD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Launch Date

    December 13, 2023 (Official)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    OV50H

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Video Recording Features

    Slo-motion

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.68, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1.31" sensor size, 1.2µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15 mm focal length)64 MP f/2.57, Periscope Camera(70 mm focal length, 2" sensor size)

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.377 W/kg, Body: 1.276 W/kg

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 3.2 GHz, Penta Core, Cortex A720 + 2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A520)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 750

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 460 GB
