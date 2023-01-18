 Iqoo 3 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO 3 5G

    IQOO 3 5G

    IQOO 3 5G is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 44,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4440 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 3 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 3 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34698/heroimage/137772-v3-vivo-iqoo-3-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34698/images/Design/137772-v3-vivo-iqoo-3-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34698/images/Design/137772-v3-vivo-iqoo-3-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34698/images/Design/137772-v3-vivo-iqoo-3-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34698/images/Design/137772-v3-vivo-iqoo-3-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹44,990
    256 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4440 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 39,990 M.R.P. ₹44,990
    IQOO 3 5G Price in India

    IQOO 3 5G price in India starts at Rs.44,990. The lowest price of IQOO 3 5G is Rs.39,990 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 3 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 4440 mAh
    • 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super Flash, 55W: 50 % in 15 minutes
    • No
    • 4440 mAh
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.79
    • Single
    • F2.4
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Tornado Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 214.5 grams
    • 74.8 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 158.5 mm
    Display
    • 84.46 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 800 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 91.4 %
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • March 4, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • IQOO UI
    • 3 5G
    • iQOO
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 0.590 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 650
    • 7 nm
    • 12 GB
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+13+13+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
