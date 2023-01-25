 Iqoo 9t 5g 256gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO 9T 5G 256GB

    IQOO 9T 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9T 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9T 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹54,999
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    16 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    ₹ 54,999 M.R.P. ₹59,999
    Buy Now

    Iqoo 9t 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4700 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 120W: 100 % in 20 minutes
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • F2.45
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F1.88
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    Design
    • 164.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • 77.1 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • Alpha, Legend
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 207 grams
    Display
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • 87.51 %
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1500 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.8:9
    • 388 ppi
    General
    • 9T 5G 256GB
    • Yes
    • iQOO
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 2, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.24 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 4 nm
    • Adreno 730
    • 12 GB
    • 15.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 13MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 221 GB
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    Iqoo 9t 5g 256gb