Iqoo Z3 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Z3 256GB

IQOO Z3 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z3 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z3 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹22,990
256 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4400 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
IQOO Z3 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the IQOO Z3 256GB in India is Rs. 22,990.  This is the IQOO Z3 256GB base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the IQOO Z3 256GB in India is Rs. 22,990.  This is the IQOO Z3 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Ace Black and Cyber Blue.

IQOO Z3 256GB

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Ace Black, Cyber Blue
Iqoo Z3 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4400 mAh
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • 4400 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Yes, Flash, 55W: 50 % in 19 minutes
  • No
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • S5KGW3, ISOCELL Plus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • 185.5 grams
  • 75.3 mm
  • Ace Black, Cyber Blue
  • 163.9 mm
  • 8.5 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 90.61 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 401 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.7 %
General
  • June 8, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • Funtouch OS
  • iQOO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • No
  • Head: 0.94 W/kg, Body: 0.75 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 620
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
  • 256 GB
