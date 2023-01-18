Iqoo Z5 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

IQOO Z5 5G 256GB IQOO Z5 5G 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 26,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z5 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z5 5G 256GB now with free delivery.