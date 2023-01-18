 Iqoo Z5 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z5 5G 256GB

    IQOO Z5 5G 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 26,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z5 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z5 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,990
    256 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    IQOO Z5 5G 256GB Price in India

    IQOO Z5 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.26,990. The lowest price of IQOO Z5 5G 256GB is Rs.31,499 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z5 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 23 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.79
    • Single
    • F2.45
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Arctic Dawn, Mystic Space, Cyber Grid
    • Back: Plastic
    • 193 grams
    • 164.7 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 76.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 85.14 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 650 nits
    • 20:9
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 91.36 %
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • October 3, 2021 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • iQOO
    • Android v11
    • Z5 5G 256GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.81 W/kg, Body: 0.54 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 18.0 s
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • 12 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 642L
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Up to 222 GB
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Iqoo Z5 5g 256gb