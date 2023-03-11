 Itel A60 Price in India (11, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A60

    Itel A60 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A60 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A60 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 11 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    ₹ 5,599 M.R.P. ₹6,999
    Itel Phones Prices in India

    Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 126 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Itel A60 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    Design
    • Dawn Blue, Vert Menthe, Sapphire Black
    Display
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 90 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • 60 Hz
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • Itel
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A60
    • March 9, 2023 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • 28 nm
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Itel A60