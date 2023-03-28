 Itel It6310 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Itel It6310

Itel It6310 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,509 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1850 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel It6310 from HT Tech. Buy Itel It6310 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹1,509
2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
0.3 MP
1850 mAh
Key Specs
₹1,509
2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
0.3 MP
1850 mAh
₹ 1,899 M.R.P. ₹1,999
Itel It6310 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1850 mAh
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 1850 mAh
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
Design
  • Black, White
  • 58 mm
  • 134 mm
  • 11.4 mm
Display
  • 31.24 %
  • 143 ppi
  • TFT
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
General
  • it6310
  • October 9, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • Itel
Multimedia
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Itel It6310