Itel P40 Plus - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Itel P40 4gb/128gb
Itel P40 4gb/128gb(6000mAh Battery with Fast Charging | 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Up to 8GB RAM with Memory Fusion 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera Luxurious Gold
The starting price for the Itel P40 Plus in India is Rs. 8,499. At Amazon, the Itel P40 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 7,999. This is the Itel P40 Plus base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Force Black and Ice Cyan. ...Read More Read Less
