 Itel P40 Plus - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Itel P40 Plus

Itel P40 Plus is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel P40 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Itel P40 Plus now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
Key Specs
₹8,499
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Unisoc T606
13 MP + 0.3 MP
8 MP
7000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
Itel P40 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Itel P40 Plus in India is Rs. 8,499.  At Amazon, the Itel P40 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 7,999.  This is the Itel P40 Plus base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of ...Read More

11% off

Itel P40 4gb/128gb

Itel P40 4gb/128gb(6000mAh Battery with Fast Charging | 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Up to 8GB RAM with Memory Fusion 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera Luxurious Gold
₹8,999 ₹7,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock
24% off

itel P40+

itel P40+ (4GB RAM+128GB ROM, 8GB* RAM with Memory Fusion | 13MP AI Rear Camera | 7000mAh Battery with 18W Fast Charging | 6.8" HD+ IPS Punch Hole 90Hz Display | Faceunlock & Fingerprint - Ice Cyan
₹9,654 ₹7,299
Buy Now
27% off

itel P40+

itel P40+ (4GB RAM+128GB ROM),8GB* RAM with Memory Fusion | 13MP AI Rear Camera | 7000mAh Battery with 18W Fast Charging | 6.8" HD+ IPS Punch Hole 90Hz Display | Faceunlock & Fingerprint -Force Black
₹9,999 ₹7,299
Buy Now
27% off

itel S23

itel S23 (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Up to 16GB RAM with Memory Fusion | 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera | 5000mAh Battery with Type-C Charging | 90 Hz Display) - Mystery White
₹10,999 ₹7,999
Buy Now

Itel P40 Plus Full Specifications

Battery
  • 7000 mAh
  • Up to 432 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Force Black, Ice Cyan
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 263 ppi
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 90 %
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
General
  • July 13, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v12
  • Itel
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • Unisoc T606
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 113 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
    Itel P40 Plus