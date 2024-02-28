 Itel P55t - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
ItelP55T_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
ItelP55T_FrontCamera_8MP
ItelP55T_RAM_4GB
Release date : 28 Feb 2024

Itel P55T

Itel P55T is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 8,099 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel P55T from HT Tech. Buy Itel P55T now with free delivery.
Astral Gold Astral Black
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 0.08 MP

Itel P55T Price in India

The starting price for the Itel P55T in India is Rs. 8,099.  This is the Itel P55T base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Astral Gold and Astral Black.

Itel P55T

Astral Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Out of Stock

Itel Mobiles

Itel P55t Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 0.08 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    Unisoc T606

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Standby time

    Up to 1080 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Removable

    No

  • Width

    76 mm

  • Thickness

    9.2 mm

  • Colours

    Astral Gold, Astral Black

  • Height

    164 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90 %

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    83.36 %

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Wide Angle Selfie

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Launch Date

    February 28, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Itel

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.6, Primary Camera 0.08 MP

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/e/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T606

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 113 GB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
