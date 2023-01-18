 Itel Vision 1 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Vision 1 Pro

    Itel Vision 1 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Vision 1 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel Vision 1 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Itel Vision 1 Pro Price in India

    Itel Vision 1 Pro price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Itel Vision 1 Pro is Rs.6,000 on amazon.in.

    Itel Vision 1 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 75.9 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 166 mm
    • Aurora Blue, Ocean Blue
    Display
    • 90 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 269 ppi
    • 450 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 81.46 %
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Itel
    • Yes
    • Vision 1 Pro
    • Android Go
    • February 2, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Itel Vision 1 Pro FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel Vision 1 Pro?

    Itel Vision 1 Pro Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

    What is the Itel Vision 1 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel Vision 1 Pro Waterproof?

    Itel Vision 1 Pro