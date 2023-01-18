 Itel Vision 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Vision 2

    Itel Vision 2 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Itel Vision 2 Price in India

    Itel Vision 2 price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Itel Vision 2 is Rs.6,000 on amazon.in.

    Itel Vision 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 26 Hours(4G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 26 Hours(4G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • Grey, Gradation Green
    • 164.7 mm
    • 76.3 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 266 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.69 %
    • 90 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • April 27, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Vision 2
    • Android Go
    • Itel
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Itel Vision 2 FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel Vision 2?

    Itel Vision 2 Front camera has 8 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 13 MP + 2 MP megapixels.

    What is the Itel Vision 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel Vision 2 Waterproof?

    Itel Vision 2