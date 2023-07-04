Itel Vision 3 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Itel Vision3 Turbo
Itel Vision3 Turbo (6.6-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop Display| 3GB RAM+3GB Turbo RAM and 64GB ROM Memory |18W Fast Charging | 5000mAh Battery |Fingerprint Sensor + Face Unlock)_Jewel Blue
₹8,200
₹9,999
Buy Now
Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 109 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 109 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.