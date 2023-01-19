 Karbonn A19 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn A19

    Karbonn A19

    Karbonn A19 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,477 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A19 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A19 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20713/heroimage/karbonn-a19-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20713/images/Design/karbonn-a19-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20713/images/Design/karbonn-a19-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20713/images/Design/karbonn-a19-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,477
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,477
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    1600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn A19 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1600 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 116 grams
    • 146 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 11 mm
    • White
    Display
    • 65.52 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • LCD
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • A19
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    • February 21, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6572
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn A19 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn A19 in India?

    Karbonn A19 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn A19?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn A19?

    What is the Karbonn A19 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn A19 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn A19