Karbonn A21 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Karbonn A21

Karbonn A21 is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 9,899 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225 Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A21 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A21 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 20 February 2024
Key Specs
₹9,899
4 GB Below
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225
5 MP
1.3 MP
1800 mAh
Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
512 MB
Karbonn A21 Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn A21 in India is Rs. 9,899.  This is the Karbonn A21 base model with 512 MB Below RAM and 4 GB Below of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Karbonn A21

(512 MB Below RAM,4 GB Below Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Karbonn A21 Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Rear Camera

    5 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225

  • Front Camera

    1.3 MP

  • Battery

    1800 mAh

  • Display

    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)

Battery

  • TalkTime

    Up to 5 Hours(2G)

  • Standby time

    Up to 200 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    1800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

Design

  • Weight

    104 grams

  • Colours

    Black

  • Thickness

    11.5 mm Below

  • Width

    60.5 mm

  • Height

    112 mm

Display

  • Screen Size

    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    207 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.98 %

General

  • Operating System

    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

  • Launch Date

    October 11, 2012 (Official)

  • Brand

    Karbonn

Multimedia

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 7.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v2.1

  • GPS

    Yes

Performance

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225

  • Graphics

    Adreno 203

  • RAM

    512 MB Below

  • CPU

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A5

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB Below

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
