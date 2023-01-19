 Karbonn A99 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn A99

    Karbonn A99

    Karbonn A99 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,359 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A99 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A99 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19384/heroimage/karbonn-a99-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19384/images/Design/karbonn-a99-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P19384/images/Design/karbonn-a99-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,359
    4 GB
    3.97 inches (10.08 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,359
    4 GB
    3.97 inches (10.08 cm)
    5 MP
    1400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn A99 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3.97 inches (10.08 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 1400 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 168 Hours(2G)
    • 1400 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 168 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 66 mm
    • 133 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 235 ppi
    • 3.97 inches (10.08 cm)
    • 51.06 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A99
    • Karbonn
    • January 1, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn A99 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn A99 in India?

    Karbonn A99 price in India at 6,713 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn A99?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn A99?

    How long does the Karbonn A99 last?

    What is the Karbonn A99 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn A99 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn A99