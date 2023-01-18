 Karbonn Aura Note 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Aura Note 2

    Karbonn Aura Note 2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,425 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,425
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Karbonn Aura Note 2 Price in India

    Karbonn Aura Note 2 price in India starts at Rs.5,425. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note 2 is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Note 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2900 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2900 mAh
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 192 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 192 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 155 mm
    • 8 mm
    • Black, Blue, Coffee
    • 78 mm
    • 164 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 68.82 %
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • July 31, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    • Aura Note 2
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Karbonn Aura Note 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Aura Note 2 in India?

    Karbonn Aura Note 2 price in India at 5,099 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Aura Note 2?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Aura Note 2?

    How long does the Karbonn Aura Note 2 last?

    What is the Karbonn Aura Note 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Aura Note 2 Waterproof?

    Karbonn Aura Note 2