Karbonn Aura Note 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Aura Note 2 Karbonn Aura Note 2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,425 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Note 2 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Note 2 now with free delivery.